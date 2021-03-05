HC reserves judgement on appointment of SKIMS Bemina principal

Srinagar: The J&K High Court on Thursday reserved judgement on the appointment of Principal SKIMS Medical College Bemina, Srinagar.

Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey reserved his judgement in the matter which the Division Bench of the High Court had earlier requested the writ court to prioritise.

The writ court order dated 15 January, 2021, had directed the respondents to not finalise the selection of Principal, SKIMS Medical College/Hospital, Bemina, Srinagar, pursuant to advertisement notice no.01 of 2021 dated 7th of January, 2021, which came to be challenged before a division bench of the High Court by the respondents.

The division bench had recorded that the impugned order had only restrained the appellants from finalising the selection, meaning thereby the appellants were free to proceed with the selection process.

Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul and Justice Sanjeev Kumar had observed that it was sought to be projected by AAG Shah Aamir that with effect from 31st of January, 2021, when the present incumbent retires on superannuation, the SKIMS Medical College/Hospital, Bemina, would be rendered headless and, therefore, urgency in the matter has driven the appellants to the filing of instant appeal.

“The plea of Shah Aamir, at the first instance, appeared to us attractive but, on close scrutiny, we find that the present incumbent, who is retiring on superannuation, has been working in the institution in in-charge capacity for the last three years,” the bench had said.

The court had recorded that pending the conclusion of the selection process, the appellants are well within their rights to go for similar arrangement and avoid the institution from being rendered headless.

