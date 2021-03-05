DPS staffer tests positive for Covid

Srinagar: Now a staffer at Delhi Public School (DPS) Srinagar has tested Covid-19 positive. At least seven staffers at the GD Goenka school have already tested positive, while tests of scores of others are awaited.

Shafaq Ashfaq, one of the office bearers at DPS, told Kashmir Reader that the infected teacher was asked to go for a test when his condition was found to be febrile. He has been isolated and asked to stay at home, she said.

“This is the only case in many rounds of tests. We have taken appropriate measures which are healthy for everybody at school,” she said. “We have allotted three rooms where anybody can be isolated if found to be positive. Our staff doctors are on alert. Only one-third of the students are allowed to attend classes at one time.”

Schools in Kashmir till Class 8 are scheduled to open from March 8 after remaining shut for almost a year. Parents and students are enthusiastic to start their schooling once again, but the measure taken at many schools have made them apprehensive. Staffers testing positive have added to the fear.

Recently in Haryana, more than 50 students tested positive and soon after the school was shut.

The Government Boys Higher Secondary school at Bisnah was closed after a teacher there tested positive.

