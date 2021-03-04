Shab-i-Mehraj holiday postponed to March 12

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor administration on Thursday postponed the holiday on account of Shab-i-Mehraj from March 11 to March 12.

An order, a copy of which lies with the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), issued by Commissioner/Secretary to Government, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi said that Shab-i-Mehraj holiday will now be observed on Friday, March 12.

“In partial modification of Government Order No. 1159 – JK (GAD) of 2020 dated 24.12.2020, it is hereby ordered that the holiday on account of Shab- i – Miraj shall now be observed on 12th March, 2021 (Friday) instead of 11th March, 2021 (Thursday),” reads the order.

