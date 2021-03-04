Police busts fake job racket in Sumbal

Srinagar: Police in Sumbal on Thursday said that a gang of at least five persons allegedly running a job racket was busted in Sumbal area of north-Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

A police official told GNS that on receipt of a written complaint, an investigation was set in motion under FIR No. 23/2021 under sections 420, 120(B) at Police station Sumbal.

During the course of investigations, as per the official, it has surfaced that the gang was involved in luring gullible persons to pay money in lieu of providing them jobs in different government departments.

“Three of the accused have been arrested while other persons are still at large”, the official said adding that “Investigations into the case is going on and arrests are expected to be made soon.”

