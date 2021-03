Srinagar: An Army man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself to death at BB Cant Srinagar.

Official sources told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that an army man identified as Anoop Kumar of 105 BN (TA) Raj Riffle committed suicide by hanging himself near JCO point BB Cant Srinagar.

They further said that investigation has been started to ascertain the reasons behind taking this extreme step.

