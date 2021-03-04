Ensure no one gets salary without mandatory CID verification: Govt to Officers

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir administration Thursday directed the Administrative Secretaries, Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners and head of the departments to ensure no new entrant in the Government Service is paid salary, allowances till verification by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID)

The circular, a copy of which lies with the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), issued by the Commissioner/Secretary to Government, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi states that some dubious characters have been paid salaries and other allowances, without obtaining their mandatory CID verification.

The officers concerned have been asked to identify such cases and ensure that their verification is completed expeditiously.

“In terms of Government Order No. 1918-GAD of 1997 dated 09.12.1997, read with Government Order No. 1328-GAD of 2016 dated 07.12.2016, security clearance from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has been made mandatory for drawing salary and allowances of new entrants into Government Service,” the circular reads.

It further states that it has, however, been observed that these instructions are not being adhered to in some Departments/Subordinate offices, as a result of which many individuals with dubious character antecedents and conduct have been paid salaries and other allowances without obtaining their mandatory CID verification.

“It is accordingly impressed upon all Administrative Secretaries/Divisional Commissioners/Deputy Commissioners/Heads of the Departments and Managing Directors of all PSUs/Corporations to identify such cases and ensure that their verification is completed expeditiously and no new entrant in the Government Service is paid salary/allowances till verification by the CID,” the circular added.

The circular states that further with a view to expedite verification process, a simplified mechanism has been devised in consultation with the Criminal Investigation Department, which is enclosed as Annexure-A to this circular and may be adopted.

