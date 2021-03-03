Team of Horticulture Department visits Dragon Fruit Orchard at Domana, Jammu

Jammu: On the direction of Director Horticulture Jammu Ram Savak KAS, a team of officers of Horticulture Department Jammu comprising District Level-Subject Matter Specialist (Pomology) Jammu Sandeep Gupta, Horticulture Development Officer, Nursery Registration Vinod Wanchoo and Horticulture Development Officer Bhalwal, Sandeep Sharma visited the Dragon Fruit orchard of Harbans Lal Chowdhary at Domana, Jammu today on 02-03-2021.
The Dragon fruit orchard has been established with technical as wellas financial support from Horticulture Department Jammu.
While interacting with the orchardists, Sandeep Gupta impressed upon them to adopt Dragon fruit cultivation as it is good cash crop and farmers can earn a handsome amount from it. Moreover, it has a lot of medicinal values.
HDO Bhalwal while speaking in the occasion, briefed them about the package of practices of Dragon fruit cultivation.
Harbans Lal Chowdheary while speaking on the occasion said that by Dragon fruit cultivation, he can earn up to 1.5 lacs per Kanal per season. He said more and more farmers should come forward to grow this cash crop.
