Sledge ride in Gulmarg on its last legs, authorities unmoved

Gulmarg: The famous ‘sledge ride’ in Gulmarg is about to disappear but the authorities are completely indifferent to this issue that affects the livelihood of many who provide the rides to tourists in winter.

There was a time when the sledge rides were very popular on the snow-bound hills of Gulmarg, but since the tourism department introduced snow cycles and snow bikes, the tourists prefer them while the men carrying the sledges watch in helplessness.

“We are not against the latest machinery like snow bikes and snow cycles, but we are against the indifference of the government. Why did the department give contracts to only some blue-eyed people? Why the government and the tourism department did not give us any chances to earn our livelihood? Why did the government not provide the same bikes to us on loan?” asked Abdul Qayoom, owner of a sledge.

He said that the locals in Tangmarg and Kandi regions of Baramulla district are entirely dependent on tourists for their income. “We were providing sledges and horse rides but for the past two years we are only watching the tourists from a distance. It feels like we are spectators in a cricket stadium, watching a few players playing,” Qayoom said.

Abdul Rashid, another person with a sledge at Kangdori (Seven Springs), said that it is not only snow bikes and snow cycles that have pushed them out, the government’s introduction of four-wheel mountain-terrain vehicles have also finished off horse riding.

“Some people in summer are still going to Gulmarg with their horses but tourists are not even looking at them; they are enjoying the scooter and other rides,” he said.

Rashid said that the government and the tourism department should make some provision for those in the sledge and horse ride business. “Or the department should provide the new bikes to us on loan basis and zero interest. But they are issuing them only to their own people, while we cannot afford it,” he said.

An official of the tourist department at Gulmarg denied the allegations and said that the department is providing chances to everyone. “But these people are not showing interest in buying these bikes or scooters. We are not giving tenders to any blue-eyed persons. A person can buy several snow bikes and he can provide the driver’s job to the local people of the area,” the official said.

“This is the 21st century and the arrival of new technology is inevitable at every place. The tourists who like sledge ride or horse riding are still taking it up. We are not forcing anyone to enjoy in a particular way. It is the choice of tourists,” he added.

