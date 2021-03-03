Mirwaiz likely to be released this week

Srinagar: Chairman Hurriyat Conference (M) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq is likely to be released from 20-month-long house detention this week, official sources said Tuesday.
Official sources told news agency KNO that Mirwaiz, who will complete 20 months under house detention at his Nigeen residence in Srinagar, is likely to walk free this week and more likely, ahead of Friday.
“There is every possibility that Mirwaiz may be released from his house detention ahead of coming Friday,” said an official source, adding that he may be allowed to address a religious gathering at the historic Jamia Masjid on the occasion of auspicious occasion of Mehraj-e-Aalam (Prophet Muhammad’s (SAW) journey towards skies and back).
Mirwaiz was placed under house arrest on August 4, 2019, a day before the GoI announced scrapping of Article 370 and sliced the erstwhile state of J&K into two Union Territories—J&K and Ladakh.
Pertinently, Mirwaiz is scheduled to address the Ulema Council meet at Mirwaiz Manzil Rajouri Kadal, Srinagar tomorrow (Wednesday) on the issue of growing drug abuse in Kashmir, Meanwhile, top security officials remained tightlipped about Mirwaiz’s release when asked whether the Kashmir’s head priest is being set free from 20 month long house detention.
KNO