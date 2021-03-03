Mehbooba goes to HC to get her passport

Srinagar: Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti, has moved the J&K High Court against government authorities for non-issuance of her passport.

Mufti in her plea stated that the government authorities left her no option but to turn to court for redressal of her grievances and enforcement of her fundamental rights.

Mufti has filed a plea stating that the passport which was issued in favour of her was valid till 31st May, 2019. Thereafter, she applied before the Regional Passport Office, Srinagar, for issuance of the same.

“The application for the same came to be recorded on 11 December, 2020, while all the required procedures were completed timely,” the plea states.

The plea also states that after the completion of all the required formalities, the Regional Passport Officer sought police verification from CID and Senior Superintendent of Police, Srinagar.

“After more than one month, the petitioner submitted a representation to the SSP, Srinagar, asking him to submit her report to Regional Passport Office within the mandate of law which requires police to carry verification with completion within 21 days period,” the plea mentions.

Despite representations, Mufti states in her plea, the SSP, Srinagar, has still not forwarded the verification report for unknown reasons, causing a delay in issuance of her passport.

“The inaction on part of respondents is not countenanced in law. It shows that administrative delay is a facet of arbitrariness and against the rule of law,” the plea states.

Mufti submitted that she has a right to hold passport in terms of the mandate of Article 21 of the Constitution of India.

“The delay occasioned in issuing the passport and thereto putting a restraint on travelling abroad is not only illegal but defeats and violates the mandate of Article 21 of the Indian Constitution,” Mufti says in her plea.

She has asked that respondents be directed to issue her passport without any delay.

“Issue any appropriate writ or direction in the nature of mandamus declaring action of respondents in not allowing her to travel abroad as illegal and unconstitutional thereby in violation of her fundamental rights,” Mufti says in her plea.

