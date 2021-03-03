‘Gun no solution, learn from farmers’ struggle’

Anantnag: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said that resolution of the Kashmir issue is a must for peace in South Asia and that the gun is no solution to any issue.

The PDP chief while talking to reporters on the sidelines of a party convention at Anantnag said that there is no alternative to holding dialogue with the youth of J&K as young people are picking guns and are being killed in encounters.

She said just like India held dialogue with China and now a ceasefire agreement with Pakistan has taken place, there is a need to take the youth of Jammu and Kashmir into confidence to end violence.

Mehbooba said that stones and guns won’t solve any issue and there is a need to take a cue from the farmers’ protest who without holding any gun or stone received support from every corner of the world to press for their demands.

“We must also take a peaceful way to get back our lost identity and solve Kashmir issue in which hundreds of people including militants, security forces and civilians have lost their lives so far,” she said.

She said both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his counterpart Imran Khan must hold dialogue like Atal Bihari Vajpayee held parleys with Parvaiz Musharaf for peace in the region.

“Our land and resources are being sold and we are being silenced and nobody is allowed to talk. Besides that, the special status of J&K which was our identity was illegally snatched,” she said.

She said that she does not understand why the centre is getting angry if she is demanding restoration of the pre-August 5, 2019 position. “Shall I demand these things from Pakistan and China?” she said.

Mehbooba urged people present on the occasion to keep their children away from taking up arms.

“Guns won’t solve any of our issues and by picking up guns we are being exposed everywhere and that is being given the name of terrorism,” she said.

She evaded a query on why PAGD leaders were not meeting post the resignation of Peoples Conference chairman Sajad Gani Lone from the alliance.

KNO

