CUK’s SoE organises sports activities

SRINAGAR: School of Education, Central University of Kashmir (CUK) conducted several co-curricular and extra-curricular events in its established winter coaching centres across Jammu & Kashmir.
On 22nd February, B. Ed student teachers organized the Inter-school sports competition at Govt. Boys High School, Haran in which besides the host school, Usmania Model High School, Buchpora, and Government Middle School, Checkpora, Ganestan, Bandipora participated. In Kho Kho organized exclusively for girls, Government Boys High School, Haran was declared as winner.