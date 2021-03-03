BOSE to declare class 12th results on March 08

Srinagar:: Amid rumors, the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (BOSE) on Wednesday said that it will declare the 12th class results on March-08.

BOSE officials told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that the results would be declared on March-08 at 5 Pm.

Earlier the term end examinations of 10th and 12th standard of Kashmir division and winter zones of Jammu division commenced from 9th and 10th November respectively.

In a backdrop of COVID-19, BOSE had decided to give 10th and 12th standard students syllabi relaxation 40 percent.

