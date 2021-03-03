Amazon Prime apologises ‘unconditionally’ for Tandav

New Delhi: Amazon Prime Video has issued a statement apologising for ‘objectionable’ scenes in web series Tandav on Tuesday evening. The statement came days after the Allahabad High Court rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Aparna Purohit, the India content chief of Amazon Prime Video, who has been booked in 10 FIRs across the country for hurting religious sentiments in the web series.

Earlier, filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar had said sorry in a statement on behalf of the cast and crew of the show.

“Amazon Prime Video again deeply regrets that viewers considered certain scenes to be objectionable in the recently launched fictional series Tandav. This was never our intention, and the scenes that were objected to were removed or edited when they were brought to our attention. We respect our viewers’ diverse beliefs and apologise unconditionally to anyone who felt hurt by these scenes,” reads a section of the statement.

“Our teams follow company content evaluation processes, which we acknowledge need to be constantly updated to better serve our audiences. We will continue to develop entertaining content with partners, while complying with the laws of India and respecting the diversity of culture and beliefs of our audiences,” reads the complete statement of Amazon Prime Video India.

Only a week ago, a top executive from the company was questioned by the Uttar Pradesh Police for over four hours on allegations of hurting religious sentiments and spreading communal hatred through their show. This is Amazon Prime India’s third apology statement. The first two were issued by director Ali Abbas Zafar after several police complaints against the show and its team were filed in various parts of the country.

“The web series Tandav is a work of fiction and any resemblance to acts and persons and events is purely coincidental. The cast and crew did not have any intention to offend the sentiments of any individual, caste, community, race, religion or religious beliefs or insult or outrage any institution, political party or person, living or dead. The cast and crew of Tandav take cognizance of the concerns expressed by the people and unconditionally apologize if it has unintentionally hurt anybody’s sentiments,” he had written.

