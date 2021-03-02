The ills that plague govt schools

We have better qualified and trained teachers in government schools in comparison to private schools, then what is the problem and why fingers are always being raised against them at the time of results and at other times over the quality of education? As I see, the fault lies with the administration. A few of these I would like to put forth here.

1. Teachers don’t get their promotions on time. This must be done in a time-bound manner after fulfillment of requisite formalities and procedures.

2. Their grievances are not addressed or taken seriously by the authorities. They are made to make rounds of offices in pursuit of their cases. The teacher is compelled by circumstances to take leave from duties or skip the classes assigned. Why should files of teachers gather dust in various offices?

3. Inadequate infrastructure in schools, lack of drinking water, electricity, poor seating arrangements for students, most of the school buildings without glass panes even windows, and inadequate laboratories as needed by the students for practical work are some of the reasons for the poor standard of education in government schools.

4. Students’ poor attendance in schools is a factor that has never been considered as a matter of concern.

5. Teachers have to make students accountable for their performance. We need parents-teacher meet twice a month.

6. Students’ daily diary by teachers needs to be reintroduced with daily remarks about a student to keep the parents updated about the performance of their wards. This will also make students attend schools regularly.

The DSEK needs to listen to the teachers’ grievances on priority. Frequent transfers have made the department seem like a transfer industry. This needs to be avoided and transfers should be made only as and when required.

[email protected]

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print