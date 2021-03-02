Police arrests 6 drug peddlers, contraband substances recovered

SRINAGAR: Police in its recent action against drug dealings in South Kashmir have arrested six drug peddlers in a series of actions and recovered huge quantity of contraband substances.

In Kulgam, officers from PS Devsar while patrolling apprehended two drug peddlers and recovered 18Kgs of poppy straw from their possession. They have been identified as Haziq Rather resident of Sopat and Jatinder Singh resident of Khurad Gurdaspora. Both the accused have been arrested and shifted to police station. In this regard, Case FIR No. 08/2021 under relevant sections of law stands registered in PS Devsar and investigation is in progress.

Similarly, officers at a checkpoint near Nippora crossing intercepted a Santro car bearing registration No HR60P-6076 with four persons on board. During checking 40Kgs of Poppy Straw concealed in three bags were recovered from their possession. They have been identified as Ravipal and Sukhwinder Kumar both residents of Chogawan Jalandar, Gurvinder Singh resident of Godawali Jalandar and Reshpal Singh resident of Kud Patnitop.

All the four accused persons have been arrested and shifted to police station where they remain in custody. Vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized. In this regard, a case vide FIR No. 37/2021 under relevant sections of law has been registered in PS Qazigund and further investigation is in progress.

Moreover, Pulwama Police received an information that a person namely Younis Ahmad Wani son of Gh Hussan Wani resident of Bhatpora Naina has stored a huge quantity of cannabis powder in his cow shed.

Acting swiftly, police party headed by SDPO Litter Furqan Qadri-JKPS and SHO PS Litter raided the said cow shed/house and recovered 30Kgs of cannabis concealed in 06 bags. However, the accused person is at large and efforts are on to effect his arrest.

Accordingly, case FIR No. 05/2021 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Litter and investigation into the matter has been initiated.

Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddlers in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law.

Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace as reiterated in our community meetings.

