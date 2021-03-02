PDL, TDL electrical employees protest, seek regularisation

SRINAGAR: All Jammu and Kashmir on Monday Thursday held a protest demonstration here in Srinagar demanding the government to issue the regularisation order in favour of those PDL and TDL workers whose DPC has cleared in the 2019.
The protesting temporary daily wagers and permanent daily wagers from various districts of the Kashmir valley assembled inside the premises of the Chief Engineer office at Jahangir Chowk and chanting slogans ” we want justice” and “we want issuance of the regularisation orders”.
Spokesperson of the Jammu and Kashmir Permanent PDL and TDL Electrical Employees Union, Mohammad Adeer Wani said that we are demanding the government to release the wages of those PDL TDL workers whose wages are still pending in the department.
“Submission of pending files of those PDL TDL workers who have completed 7 years of service in the department,” Wani said.
He said that the government should issue the relaxation order in favour of those PDL TDL workers whose case is forwarded to GAD.
The protesting TDL and PDL workers requested Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to look into the matter.