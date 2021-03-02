Pattan residents protest against power department, block highway

BARAMULLA: The residents of Bhagwanpora Singhpora in Pattan area of Baramulla district staged a protest against the power development department for not installing back the transformer that was sent for repairs after being damaged month ago.
Shouting slogans against the department the protesters said that their electricity transformer was damaged a month ago and was shifted to departmental workshop for repairs, however one month passed but the department yet not returned it back, resulting in thousands of people facing hardships.
Protesters blocked the Srinagar Baramulla highway for hours, leaving thousands of vehicles on this busy highway stranded and the passengers including government employees and school students could not reach their respective offices and schools in time.
Later sub divisional magistrate (SDM) Pattan along with a team of police and officials of PDD reached the spot and assured protesting people that they will install new or repaired transformers in the area till Tuesday morning.
The protesting people later dispersed peacefully and traffic movement was also restored on the highway.
BARAMULLA: The residents of Bhagwanpora Singhpora in Pattan area of Baramulla district staged a protest against the power development department for not installing back the transformer that was sent for repairs after being damaged month ago.