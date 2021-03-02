Long wait over, everyone thrilled to be back among ‘school noise’

Srinagar: Schools in Kashmir Valley opened once again on Monday after remaining closed for almost one year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The authorities both in government as well as private schools before letting the students enter were seen checking the body temperature of the students and ensuring that the mandated SOPs related to prevention of Covid infection were being followed.

As per orders of the government, only students of 9th to 12th standards are allowed to attend school as of now.

Students were visibly thrilled to be back among friends and teachers. Many schools organised welcome sessions during the morning prayers.

Saba Mushtaq, astudent of Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School in Nawa Kadal, said, “I was very nervous to come to school due to Covid as my family has already suffered from this virus, but here I see all SOPs being followed and I am very happy now.”

Rahiq Ahmad, another student, said, “I was waiting for the past many months for the day when I will be back at school. Today, I have no words to express how happy I am. I was missing my friends, teachers and, most importantly, the school noise.”

She said that for the past one year although through online classes were taking place, seeing fellow students and teachers face to face was quite another feeling.

Romaisa Rafiq, a teacher at Government Boys’ Higher School in Nawa Kadal, said, “Students are happy to get back to school and we as teachers were missing the students as much. Hopefully, this year we will have a good academic year.”

“All the SOPs and guidelines are being followed and every care has been taken to ensure the safety and security of students and staff members,” she added.

According to a government order, middle school level classes (Class 6 to Class 8) are scheduled to reopen on March 8 while the remaining classes are slated to reopen on March 18.

Last week, colleges opened in Kashmir more than 11 months after the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic that had prompted closure of educational institutions across the valley.

Even before Covid -19 had forced their closure, the educational institutions had stayed closed for nearly a year on account of the security and communication clampdown following the revocation of Article 370 on 5 August 2019.

