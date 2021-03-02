LG inaugurates Srinagar Smart City projects, says metro coming soon

SRINAGAR: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday inaugurated and laid foundation stones for scores of public utilities and developmental projects worth Rs 26.6 crore under the Srinagar Smart City project.

Speaking on the sidelines of the inaugural function, according to news agency KNO, Sinha said that the Administrative Council has sanctioned the project of metro rail in Srinagar and it has been sent for approval to the central government. “I hope the cabinet approves the project at the earliest,” he said, according to the news agency.

The Lt Governor inaugurated the upgrade to the Fire Safety and Emergency Response System costing Rs 6.5 crore including two new fire stations, three fire tenders of 7500 ltr capacity each, 5 Response Vehicles, Training centre, upgradation of Fire & Emergency Headquarter, installation of 140 fire hydrants, 5 fire fighting boats for Dal Lake and safety suits for 150 fire service personnel.

He also inaugurated Rs 4 crore worth project for LED lighting system on three bridges – Abdullah bridge, Foot bridge, and Budshah bridge on Jhelum river, including illumination of bridges and bund, development of pathways, kiosks and painting of house boats.

With a view to provide drinking water facilities at tourist places like parks, gardens and other public places, RO-UV system potable drinking Water Network of 50 water ATMs set up at different locations of the city costing Rs 2 crore was inaugurated by the Lt Governor. The project will also provide employment to 100 youths.

The Lt Governor laid foundation of various city beautification projects worth Rs 10 crore which include beautification of Jehangir Chowk-Rambagh Flyover, LED lighting at different places, parking space for 320 vehicles, 3D painting, one public park and 10 open gymnasia, besides greening and beautification of road medians.

The Lt Governor also laid foundation for Rs 4 crore worth Smart Vendor Hawker Zone project at Jehangir Chowk to provide space to 250 vendors. The project will have solar lighting system, multiple categories of kiosks, restaurants, vending machines, Water ATMs and adequate parking space.

Earlier, the Lt Governor launched a plantation drive for clean and green Srinagar City and planted saplings of Deodar at Bal Van, Zabarwan Hills.

A large number of school students participated in the programme which was organised by J&K Forest Department.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor asked the youngsters, elders, NGOs and all sections of society to come forward and play their part in achieving this year’s ambitious plantation target to enhance Srinagar’s green cover.

Each contribution can go a long way for conservation and protection of environment, the Lt Governor said.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole; IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar; Chief Conservator Forest, Farooq Geelani; Chief Executive Officer, Srinagar Smart City, and Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, other senior officers of police and civil administration accompanied the Lt Governor.

Information Department

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print