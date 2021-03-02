Chairman Kashmir Harvard school bereaved

Srinagar: Mother of Kashmir Harvard Educational Institute Chairman, Tariq Ahmad Baktoo left for heavenly abode on Tuesday evening. She passed away after brief illness, a family member said. The funeral was held in the evening and she was later laid to rest.
People from different walks of life have expressed solidarity with the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul.
Srinagar: Mother of Kashmir Harvard Educational Institute Chairman, Tariq Ahmad Baktoo left for heavenly abode on Tuesday evening. She passed away after brief illness, a family member said. The funeral was held in the evening and she was later laid to rest.