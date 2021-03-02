CB hold seminar on drug abuse

SRINAGAR: The Crime Branch Kashmir Monday organized a Seminar on “Drug Abuse and Criminal Behaviour” under Civic Action Programme (CAP) in Srinagar to educate the youth about ill -effects abuse of drugs and its impact on our society.
The said occasion was attended by Imtiaz Ismail Parray (IPS),SSP Crime Branch Kashmir, Vinay Kumar SSP Anti Narcotics Task Force , Officers from Crime Branch Kashmir, doctors,,students and other dignitaries who threw light on the various aspects of Drug menace, its dynamics and how it can be stopped in our society through effective policing and community participation.
The main thrust was given on consuming drugs which has ruined so many youth and their Families and which poses a constant threat to our young generation. Participants mostly from the student community, were requested to give wide publicity and play their vital role as ambassadors in the eradication of this Drug menace. Students,NGOs and civil society members pledged to extend their support in the eradication of drugs from the society at large .
The initiative was highly appreciated by the academicians, NGOs and Civil Society members who were present on the occasion.
