Bupinder Kumar takes charges as DC Baramulla

BARAMULLA: Bupinder Kumar (IAS) assumed the office as Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla on Monday following an order issued by GAD in this regard.
After assuming office, the newly posted DC interacted with officers/officials of DC office and other essential departments who welcomed him and assured their full cooperation and support for the holistic development of the district. They also presented a brief profile of the district during which he impressed upon them to adopt a coordinated approach for delivering public services in a smooth and hassle free manner.
Bupinder Kumar also pledged and assured to work with full zeal and commitment for carrying the mission of socio-economic development of the district forward with more intensity. He emphasized to work in coordination and cohesion and keep the public convenience in various spheres on priority.
Kumar was transferred and posted as DC Baramulla last month, but due to some problems he could not join the office, later general manager power development department Mohammad Aijaz Asad was given additional charges as DC Baramulla.
The ADDC Baramulla, ADC, ACR, principal GMC Baramulla among other senior officers were present when Kumar took the charges as DC Baramulla on Monday.
