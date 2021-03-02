Baramulla residents protest against poor drainage system

BARAMULLA: The residents of Stadium-Colony Oldtown, Baramulla on Monday staged a protest against the poor drainage system in their locality.

Protesters shouting slogans against the district administration blamed that there is a poor drainage system in their locality due to which rain water entered into their houses on Sunday and damaged their properties.

“It is not the first time that dirty water from nearby areas entered into houses, we are suffering from past several years, as the rain starts the water from nearby areas enters into our houses. We approached administration so many times to make a proper drainage system in the locality so that people could not suffer in rainy days and the concerned officials assured us so many times, but no result” Farooq Ahmad a local protester said.

Protesters blocked the Baramulla- Handwara road for some time; that caused traffic movement to halt for some time.

Later a team of officials including Tehsildar Baramulla, Chairman Municipal Council Baramulla and police reached the spot and assured and somehow dispersed the protesting people. They assured them that they will take the issue with higher officials so that their problem will be solved.

Later the protesters called off their protest, however threatened that they will again hit the streets if authorities could not take immediate steps to resolve the problem.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print