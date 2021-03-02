Athar Aamir Khan assumes charge as Commissioner SMC

Srinagar: Athar Aamir Khan on Monday took charge as Commissioner Srinagar Municipal[al Corporation and later held a Joint review meeting with all the senior officers and unit officers of SMC in his office chamber here at central office Karan Nagar.

He took detailed review about each vital functions of SMC including Solid Waste Management, Drainage, works, street lights building permissions, Birth and Death Certification, Revenue assets, Swachh Bharat Mission, Traffic Signals and other allied functions.

He directed the officers to ensure that all activities being executed under their respective wings are done within the specified time-frame and in more efficient and transparent manner, besides giving prompt disposal to the public grievances’ and hassle free services to the citizens.

While taking a detailed review of all the functions wing wise and ongoing works and other projects of SMC at length, Commissioner SMC passed on clear cut instructions to all the concerned to go for timely action and completion of their works, including all the dependencies to be completed in a time bound manner and to clear up all the bottlenecks and flaws in the process that must be identified and corrected for smooth functioning of the system.

He further passed on directions that various steps need to be taken up for improvisation of solid waste management, drainage and sewerage system besides stressing on beautification of Srinagar city.

While reviewing building activities Athar Aamir passed on instructions to the concerned to conduct regular site visits and make sure that all the building activities are taken up as per sanctioned permissions and any deviation and encroachment should be dealt with under the course of law. Besides this Commissioner took a visit to the entire SMC compound and inspected each and every section of SMC wherein he interacted with the employees and took review from them about the work mechanism.

Employee’s Union President Nazir A Khan, while welcoming the new Commissioner expressed gratitude and all his support on behalf of all the senior Municipal officers present in the meeting.

On the occasion officers including employees union and workers union bid an adieu to the outgoing Commissioner Gazanfar Ali and expressed their gratitude to him for being employee friendly and for settling of various departmental issues including conducting of timely DPC.

