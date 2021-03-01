Kupwara resident dies of Covid

Srinagar: A resident of Kupwara district was the one Covid-related casualty reported in Jammu and Kashmir in the 24 hours up to Sunday evening.

The official Covid bulletin said that 58 new positive cases were reported during this period, 11 from Jammu division and 47 from Kashmir division.

It also said that 62 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 9 from Jammu Division and 53 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 823 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 28 new cases and currently has 344 active cases, with 27 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 5 new cases and currently has 84 active cases, with 8 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 1 new case and currently has 31 active cases, with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 2 new cases and currently has 36 active cases, with 6 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 3 new cases and currently has 12 active cases, with 2 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 2 new cases, has 36 active cases, with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 2 new cases and has 20 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 2 new cases and has 14 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported zero new cases and has 18 active cases with 1 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 2 new cases and currently has 21 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 11 new cases, Udhampur 0, Rajouri 0, Doda 0, Kathua 0, Kishtwar 0, Samba 0, Poonch 0, Ramban 0 and Reasi 0.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print