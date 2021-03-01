Day temperatures rise in Kashmir after dipping at night

Only LMVs allowed today on highway from Srinagar to Jammu

Srinagar: After Kashmir valley witnessed snow and rain over the last two days, minimum temperatures dipped considerably across the valley but maximum temperatures rose as compared to the previous day on Sunday.

As per weather officials, Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 6.0 degree Celsius, sharply down from minus 2.2 degree Celsius on the previous night. However, the maximum temperature witnessed an increase from 0.2 degree Celsius on the previous day to 2.6 degree Celsius on Sunday.

Srinagar recorded a low of 2.1 degree Celsius, against 4.7 degree Celsius on the earlier night, while the maximum temperature stood at 12.1 degree Celsius, way higher than previous day’s 5.3 degree Celsius.

Similarly, Qazigund recorded a maximum temperature of 11.4 degree Celsius, much higher than the previous day’s 5.0 degree Celsius.

In Pahalgam, the minimum temperature remained below sub-zero level at minus 0.6 degree Celsius, down from 0.3 degree Celsius on the earlier night. The maximum temperature, however, witnessed an increase to 9.4 degree Celsius against 4.0 degree Celsius on the previous day.

Minimum temperatures across Kashmir valley were remaining consistently above freezing point for the past many days but with the wet-spell over the last two days, the trend was broken on Sunday.

Kupwara in north Kashmir also recorded below sub-zero temperature at a low of minus 0.1 degree Celsius, against 0.7 degree Celsius a night before. However, the maximum temperature at this place settled at 13.5 degree Celsius, making it the warmest place across the valley on Sunday.

Kokernag in south Kashmir recorded a low of 0.4 degree Celsius, against 0.1 degree Celsius on the previous night, with maximum temperature settling at 8.4 degree Celsius, higher than previous day’s 4.9 degree Celsius.

The weather across Kashmir valley is expected to remain dry for the next few days with possibility of scattered to isolated precipitation on 3rd and 4th March. However, weather officials have said, this won’t have any major impact on the ground.

Traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu national Highway will ply from Srinagar towards Jammu on Monday. The traffic department said that subject to fair weather and better road conditions, Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) shall be allowed from Srinagar towards Jammu but the Traffic Control Unit (TCU) Srinagar shall communicate with Traffic Control Unit (TCU) Ramban before releasing the traffic.

LMVs shall be allowed from Zig (Qazigund) between 7 AM in the morning till 11 PM towards Jammu and no vehicle shall be allowed before and after this time-slot.

For Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs), “Only stranded vehicles between Jawahar Tunnel and Banihal shall be allowed towards Jammu,” the traffic department said.

