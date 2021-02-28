97 new cases in 24 hrs

Srinagar: No Covid related death was reported in Jammu and Kashmir in the 24 hours up to Saturday evening but 97 new positive cases were reported during this period, 24 from Jammu division and 73 from Kashmir division, the official Covid bulletin said.

It said that 72 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 3 from Jammu Division and 69 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 828 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 44 new cases and currently has 343 active cases, with 45 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 10 new cases and currently has 87 active cases, with 2 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 3 new cases and currently has 34 active cases, with 6 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 3 new cases and currently has 40 active cases, with 7 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported zero new case and currently has 12 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 8 new cases, has 39 active cases, with 6 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported zero new cases and has 18 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported zero new cases and has 12 active cases with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 4 new cases and has 19 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 1 new case and currently has 19 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 11 new cases, Udhampur 11, Rajouri 0, Doda 0, Kathua 1, Kishtwar 0 , Samba 0, Poonch 0, Ramban 0 and Reasi 0.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print