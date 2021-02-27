Three held while on way to cross LoC in Kupwara

Kupwara: Three youths, motor mechanics by profession, were held by government forces when they were on way to cross the Line of Control (LoC) for arms training in frontier district Kupwara on Friday, police said.
Police said that on specific information, the three youths were apprehended when they were on way to cross the border for arms training. A police officer said the trio was in contact with a militant commander in Pakistan who motivated them to cross the LoC for arms training.
The police identified the three arrested youths as Mohammad Rameez Rather, 27, Javid Ahmad Rather, 22, and Aijaz Ahmad Sofi, 27, all residents of Kupwara district and motor mechanics by profession.
In this connection Kupwara police have registered a case under FIR number 48/2021 at police station Kupwara and further investigation is on, the officer said.
Kupwara: Three youths, motor mechanics by profession, were held by government forces when they were on way to cross the Line of Control (LoC) for arms training in frontier district Kupwara on Friday, police said.