Two militant associates of LeT held in Hajin: Police

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday claimed to have arrested two militant associates of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession in Hajin area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

A senior police officer told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that acting on specific information, Bandipora police along with 13 RR and 45 BN CRPF apprehended two militant associates of LeT.

He said in a joint operation at Bonikhan Mohalla area of Hajin Town, arms and ammunition including two live hand grenades and eight live rounds of AK 47 were recovered from their possession.

The officer identified the arrested militant associates as Ghulam Mohi- Ud -din Khan, son of Nazir Ahmad Khan of Paribal Hajin and Riyaz Ahmad Bhat, son AB Ahad Bhat of Bonikhan Mohalla Hajin.

On preliminary enquiry, it was revealed that the accused were associated with militant outfit LeT and were providing shelter, logistics and other material support to active militants of LeT in Sumbal and Hajin area.

In this regard, police said that a case under FIR number 16/2021 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Hajin and further investigation has been taken up.

