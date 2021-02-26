Today, tomorrow likely to be rainy days

Srinagar: Several parts of Kashmir received slight rainfall on Thursday while temperatures rose considerably during both night and day. The weather office has predicted more rainfall in plains and also some snowfall in upper reaches of J&K on Friday.

The meteorological department (Met) had earlier said that Kashmir valley was most likely to witness peak intensity of the fresh “wet spell” on 26th and 27th of February.

“As predicted earlier, there is major possibility of precipitation for today and tomorrow across J&K. The plains across the valley as well as Jammu are likely to receive rainfall while as the upper reaches will witness light to moderate snowfall during the same period. However, on Friday, the major thrust of precipitation will be seen across Kashmir valley and subsequently on Saturday, the weather will shift its focus towards Jammu region, leading to widespread rains there,” Dr Mukhtar Ahmad, Deputy Director of the MeT Department in J&K, told Kashmir Reader.

He added that weather across J&K was expected to improve on Sunday evening, and will remain dry for the next few days.

According to weather officials, during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, Srinagar city received 0.2 mm of rainfall while as Qazigund received about 1.8 mm of rainfall. Kokernag in south Kashmir received almost no or very less rainfall during this period.

Gulmarg received 0.4 mm of rainfall, Pahalgam 3.4 mm, and Kupwara in north Kashmir received 1.6 mm of rainfall till Thursday morning.

Due to the brief spell of rain, minimum temperatures settled above sub-zero level across the valley on Thursday, except in Gulmarg. Weather officials said that Srinagar recorded a low of 7.4 degree Celsius, up from 4.2 degree Celsius on the previous night. The maximum temperature settled at 18.6 degree Celsius, nearly eight degrees above the normal.

Qazigund recorded 17.2 degree Celsius maximum temperature, nearly seven notches above the normal, and minimum temperature of 6.6 degree Celsius, up from 2.2 degree Celsius on the earlier night. Its neighbouring Kokernag recorded 16.2 degree Celsius maximum temperature, nearly eight notches above the normal, with minimum temperature standing at 5.5 degree Celsius, against 1.5 degree Celsius a night before.

Pahalgam recorded 11.2 degree Celsius maximum temperature, over four notches above the normal. The minimum temperature stood at 3.2 degree, up from minus 0.1 degree Celsius on the earlier night.

Gulmarg experienced 4.6 degree Celsius maximum day temperature, seven notches than the normal. The mercury during the night settled at a low of minus 0.6 degree Celsius, slightly up from minus 0.0 degree Celsius on the previous night.

Kupwara in north Kashmir recorded 14.7 degree Celsius maximum temperature while the minimum temperature stood at 4.0 degree Celsius, much higher than the previous night’s minus 0.2 degree Celsius.

Meanwhile, there will be no traffic movement on the Srinagar- Jammu national highway on Friday due to maintenance and repairing of the road. The traffic department said that vehicular movement from Jammu towards Patnitop, Doda, Bhaderwah and Kishtwar and vice-versa shall remain operational.

