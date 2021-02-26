Sonamarg Winter Festival welcomes tourists

Sonamarg: The Srinagar-Sonamarg road was thrown open for traffic on Thursday after remaining closed for over three months.

The road was closed for vehicular movement in December last year due to bad weather conditions, snowfall, and threat of landslides and avalanches.

During this period, no vehicle was allowed to move beyond Gagangeer, 12 km before Sonamarg.

Hundreds of light motor vehicles, mostly carrying tourists, moved to Sonamarg after the road was thrown open today.

Officials said the road was thrown open after green signal from the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), which takes care of the Srinagar-Leh highway. The traffic on the stretch will ply under strict observation to avoid any inconvenience, BRO officials said.

Meanwhile, the Department of Tourism, Kashmir, in collaboration with District Administration Ganderbal along with local stakeholders has organised a mega festival at Sonamarg to mark its opening and to welcome tourists.

The Sonamarg winter festival will feature cultural programmes, leisure sports activities, including horse-riding, all-terrain vehicle rides, sledge rides, skiing, and adventure camping.

Zahoor Ahamd Raina a snow bike owner, said, “We are happy that the road has been opened early this year as compared to last year. It allows us to do a few more days of business here.”

Hoteliers and traders have all expressed happiness at this development of early reopening of the road.

