Huge relief: Hurriyat (M)

Srinagar: The Mirwaiz faction of the Hurriyat Conference on Thursday welcomed the agreement between armies of India and Pakistan on ceasefire along the LoC, and said it will provide a huge relief to the “beleaguered” people.
“It is a move in the right direction, which will provide huge relief to the beleaguered people living under constant threat on the LoC and end the bloodshed there,” the Hurriyat faction led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said in a statement.
It said that the governments of India and Pakistan need to address the core concern of Jammu and Kashmir in keeping with the aspirations of its people.
The separatist conglomerate said that “talks is the best means to address this concern and we have always advocated it”.
The decision on ceasefire, effective since Wednesday midnight, was taken at a meeting between the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan.
