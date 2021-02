Srinagar: The Board of School Education (BOSE) on Friday declared annual regular results of 10th standard of Kashmir division with an overall pass percentage of 75 percent.

The news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) has learnt that the girl students have outshined boys in the exams.

KNO has also learnt to that among the total of pass percentage includes 74.04 percent boys and 76.09 girl students.

