In address to UNHRC, OIC mentions human rights situation in J&K

Jeddah: Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Dr Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen has reaffirmed the OIC’s commitment to the promotion and protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms, including in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Secretary-General made the statement in his address to the High-Level Segment of the 46th Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

“This session takes place at a time when the world is facing numerous challenges affecting peace, security, human rights and development,” he said.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on all aspects of life and especially on human rights. It has exacerbated social inequality and vulnerability,” the OIC chief added.

Al-Othaimeen highlighted the massive Israeli human rights violation against the Palestinian people, the human rights situation in Jammu and Kashmir, the post-conflict rehabilitation and reconstruction in Nagorno-Karabakh of Azerbaijan, the situation of the Rohingya Muslim community in Myanmar and other Muslim communities in non-OIC member states.

The Secretary-General stressed that the OIC will continue to utilise all platforms to promote pluralism, dialogue among cultures and religions as well as respect for tolerance and integration to defeat the forces of bigotry and discrimination.

Agencies

