Anantnag Central Cooperative bank branch gutted in fire incident in Pampore

Pampore: : The Anantnag Central Cooperative bank branch in Saffron Saffron town Pampore area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district was damaged in a fire incident on early Thursday morning.

The people of the area raised alarm and police party from police station Pampore along with Fire tenders reached the spot after some time.

Pampore branch of the ACC bank caught fire, causing some damage to bank, electronic gadgets and furniture, officials told Kashmir Reader.

Incharge Fire and emergency Services station Pampore Abdul Hai told Kashmir Reader that fire erupted in the office building of Anantnag Central Cooperative bank Kadlabal Pampore at around 5:00 am.

“We were able to douse the flames,” he said, adding that a gas cylinder inside the bank branch exploded after their arrival.

“The fire caused severe damage to office furniture and records,” Hai said, adding that they were successful in saving cash after cooling the chest of the safe.

The police Pampore has taken cognizance.

