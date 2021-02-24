Wadipora in Shopian ‘epicentre’ of bird flu, Sec 144 imposed

Shopian: Authorities have imposed restrictions under Section 144 of CrPC in Wadipora area of Shopian after test reports of dead crows found there came positive for avian influenza, or bird flu.

On the 8th of this month, samples of dead crows found in Wadipora were taken for tests by the authorities. The reports arrived on the 22nd, saying that the crows carried strains of the virus that causes avian influenza.

The area is being described as the epicentre of this virus by the authorities, who have also taken samples of local poultry for testing purposes.

On Tuesday, teams of the health, wildlife and animal husbandry departments were deputed to the area. Besides carrying out fumigation, the teams held public awareness programmes to make people follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) and guidelines to prevent the spread of the infection.

According to animal husbandry officials, the area within radius of ten kilometers of Wadipora has been declared as an alert zone.

According to a official handout, the chief animal husbandry officer has been told to ensure sampling and survey of the local poultry population while the chief medical officer has been advised to ensure surveillance of health of the general public in and around Wadipora.

The executive engineer, roads and buildings department, has been told to ensure availability of necessary machinery wherever required for the dumping of dead bodies of infected birds.

What has caused more concern is that on Monday (February 22), several more crows were found dead at Balpora village in the same district. Samples of these dead crows have been taken for testing purposes.

Chief Animal Husbandry Officer Shopian, Dr Ishrat, told Kashmir Reader that reports of samples of dead crows taken from Balpora will arrive after 10 days. He said that there is no need to worry, provided the people follow official guidelines.

