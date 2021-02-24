Virus detected in domestic geese in Bandipora

Bandipora: A day after cases of avian influenza (H5N8) popularly known as bird flu were reported among crows in Anantnag and Shopian districts of south Kashmir, cases of avian influenza have now been reported among domestic geese in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

An official said that samples of a few geese were taken a few days ago from Saderkoot Payeen village in Hajin block of Bandipora, which have been reported positive now.

District magistrate Bandipora Owais Ahmad has declared alert for the area within one-kilometre radius of the infected zone and area within 10 kilometres has been declared as surveillance zone.

“Animal/Sheep Husbandry and Fisheries Department, J&K, Jammu, vide Government Notfication dated 22d February, 2021, issued under endorsement No.ASH/Plan/29/2020 dated 22-02-2021, has notified the outbreak of Avian Influenza (H5N8) in domestic geese in Khar Mohalla, Saderkoot Payeen, District Bandipora. The outbreak has necessitated the initiation of certain control and containment measures including the declaration of villages and habitations as “Infected” and “Surveillance zones,” reads the order issued by DM Bandipora.

The order states that habitation within 1 km radius from the epicentre, viz Khar Mohalla, Hajam Mohallaand Gojjerpatti of village Saderkoot Payeen, be declared as Infected Zones and villages within 10 kms radius from the epicentre viz Saderkoot Bala, Ajas, Check Sadunara, Garoora and Nadihal, be declared as Surveillance Zones.

It states that tehsildar Ajas and Duty Office, PP Ajas, shall ensure complete ban on the inward and outward movement of all types of poultry birds/poultry products from the infected zone.

“They shall also ensure closure of all such Markets/shops dealing with sale of poultry/poultry products in the infected zone. Chief Medical Officer, Bandipora, shall formulate one designated RRT for examining of staff of Animal Husbandry Department involved with operations in the Infected Zone and shall ensure adequate availability of Oseltamivir (TamiFlu Drug) and Range Officer, Wildlife/Wetlands, Bandipora, shall take all possible steps to ensure that wild and stray birds do not have access to the poultry, poultry sheds and water supplies in the Infected Zone,” the order further states.

KNO

