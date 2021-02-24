Covid: Cases rise in J&K, one death reported

Srinagar: One Covid related death and 94 fresh cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir in the 24 hours up to Tuesday evening. On Monday, 58 new Covid-19 cases were reported in J&K, 11 from Jammu and 47 from Kashmir division.

It said that of the 94 new positive cases reported, 22 were from Jammu division and 72 from Kashmir division.

It also said that 62 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 25 from Jammu Division and 37 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 766 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 40 new cases and currently has 342 active cases, with 20 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 8 new case and currently has 59 active cases, with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 4 new cases and currently has 49 active cases, with 1 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 5 new cases and currently has 40 active cases, with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 4 new cases and currently has 7 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 2 new cases, has 35 active cases, with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 4 new cases and has 18 active cases, with 1 patient recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported zero new cases and has 18 active cases with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 2 new cases and has 13 active cases with 2 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 3 new cases and currently has 22 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 10 new cases, Udhampur 8, Rajouri 0, Doda 0, Kathua 2, Kishtwar 0, Samba 2, Poonch 0, Ramban 0 and Reasi 0.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print