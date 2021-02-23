SKUAST-K Wadura wing to organize online training programme for fruit growers

Shopian: SKUAST Kashmir Wadura wing is organising a seven day online training programme for fruit growers, practitioners and dealers from March 4 to 10, 2021.

Growers and Dealers are advised to get paid registration so that they can participate in the week long online programme which will be conducted via zoom.

The topics on which expertise information will be given include understanding and management of apple diseases on topics like causes and monitoring of apple scab, management strategies for scab, management of alternaria leaf blotch, canker management in apple, collar or root rot of apple, deficiency diseases and disorders of apple, apple mosaic and other diseases in apple.

The programmes will be organised by vice chancellors SKUAST Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad.

The scientists which will participate in this seven day programme are Dr Tariq Rasool Rather, Dr Farooq Ahmad Bhat, Dr Asha Nabi, Dr Khursheed Ahmad Bhat, Dr Tanveer Ahmad Wani, Dr Baby Samuna and Dr Shaheen Kausar Jan.

According to organisers Rs 500 registration is mandatory for the people who want to participate and interact with the experts however those growers who are belonging to economically backward classes will be charged only Rs 200.

They said that the registration fee after collection will be spent on the development of the SKUAST division Wadura and will not be given to the experts.

For the ease to growers only Kashmiri and Urdu language will be chosen by the experts where the growers can raise questions for 1.5 hours daily.

