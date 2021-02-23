Range level U/19 T-20 Cricket tournament: KKR beat Budgam Reds by 101 runs

Srinagar: Khanyar Knight Riders beat Budgam Reds by a huge margin of 101 runs in the inaugural match of Range level U/19 T-20 Cricket tournament played at SK Stadium Sonwar on Monday.
Batting first after winning the toss Khanyar Knight Riders put a daunting total of 172 runs on the board in their allotted 20 overs.
Chasing a total of 172 Budgam Reds were never in the hunt as their batting order collapsed and were shunted out for a paltry total of 71 runs.
Afan Muzafar of Khanyar Knight Riders for his four wicket haul was adjudged Man of the Match.
Earlier the tournament was inaugurated by DIG Central Kashmir Range Amit Kumar.
