No Covid death in J&K, but 58 new cases

Srinagar: No Covid related death but 58 fresh cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir in the 24 hours up to Monday evening.

The official Covid bulletin said that of the 58 new positive cases reported, 11 were from Jammu division and 47 from Kashmir division.

It said that 44 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 1 from Jammu Division and 43 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 735 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 17 new cases and currently has 322 active cases, with 23 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 15 new cases and currently has 44 active cases, with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 5 new cases and currently has 46 active cases, with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 2 new cases and currently has 39 active cases, with 6 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 1 new case and currently has 3 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 5 new cases, has 37 active cases, with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported zero new cases and has 15 active cases, with 1 patient recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported zero new cases and has 21 active cases with 2 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 1 new case and has 13 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 1 new case and currently has 19 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 9 new cases, Udhampur 0, Rajouri 0, Doda 0, Kathua 0 Kishtwar 1 , Samba 0, Poonch 0, Ramban 0 and Reasi 0.

