National SARAS Mela from March 23 at Srinagar

SRINAGAR: Mission Director, Jammu and Kashmir Rural Livelihood Mission (JKRLM), Rubina Kousar on Monday said that the JKRLM is going to organise first National Sale of Articles and Rural Artisan Society (SARAS) Mela, for five days from March 23th, 2021 at Kashmir Haat, Exhibition Ground, here.
MD, JKRLM said the SARAS Mela is the largest rural exhibition in the country offering ethnic food and artistry by small and medium enterprises of SHGs. She said JKRLM is holding this event for the first time in Srinagar. She said that the department is fully prepared for holding this impressive event besides all the required arrangements have been put in place for the success of the 5 days National Mela.
Moreover, it was informed that 138 participants from 23 states are expected to participate in the Mela to promote and sell their products.