Faculty Forestry, SKUAST-K observes Orientation Programme for newly admitted students

Strive to attain top rank, ADR advised Scientists, Students

Ganderbal: A day long Orientation cum foundation programme for freshly admitted students was organized at Faculty of Forestry, SKUAST-K here at Benhama on Monday.

The programme was attended by Dean Students Welfare, Prof. M.A.A Siddiqui, Dean Faculty of Forestry, Prof. T.H. Masoodi, Associate Director Research and Coordinator NAHEP, Prof. A.A. Khan, Heads of various divisions of the faculty, Comptroller SKUAST-K, B. A. Haji, Media Advisor (IRTIQA-II), Dr P.A. Reshi, Student welfare officers of various faculties, scientists, and the students of the faculty.

Dean Students Welfare, Prof M.A.A Sidiqui in his address impressed upon the students to be disciplined, sincere and dedicated towards the studies.

Associate Director Research, Prof. A.A. Khan congratulated the students for joining the prestigious University, SKUAST-K as professional students and spoke on the importance of forestry sector at national and international level.

He informed the gathering that SKUAST-K is one of the few institutes that have been awarded the World Bank funded National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP), the prime objective of which is to give the Varsity an international outlook and give scientist and students to have international exposure.

Khan urged the scientists and students to work hard so that the university attains the rank within first five from the 9th rank attained last year among the Agri Universities within the country

Dean Faculty, Prof. Masoodi spoke on the employment opportunities in the forestry sector and advised the students to be job providers rather than the job seekers.

Prof. P.A. Khan, Prof. S.A. Gangoo, Dr A.A Wani, and Dr A.A Gatoo also spoke on the occasion.

Later a mesmerizing competitive cultural and entertainment programme was held and the first three winners among the students were felicitated.

Earlier, Syed Zafar Naseem Geelani, organizing secretary of the event gave a brief presentation of the programme and thanked the dignitaries for their participation and NAHEP for sponsoring the mega event

