DC Bla inaugurates Kashmiri Script Workshop

BARAMULLA: In commemoration of International Mother Language Day, observed across the world on 21st of February, Adbee Markaz Kamraz, Baramulla today organized a unique Kashmiri Script workshop here, during which a special writing competition was held.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla, Mohammad Aijaz Asad inaugurated the workshop. At the outset of the workshop, President AMK Mohammad Amin Bhat gave a brief account of various cultural activities that are being carried out by the organization.

The DC, in his address complimented the concerned stakeholders of AMK for organizing the unique workshop and hailed the efforts of the organization for playing a key role in organizing the literary activities in the district.

He said that mother language is the core aspect of our composite culture and called its preservation and promotion akin to the preservation of culture and ethnicity of a particular area. While terming mother language as a suitable medium for expressing ideas in a better way, DC said that language acts as a bonding factor in maintaining harmony between communities and provides a perfect solution to the complexities that have developed due to technological influx.

Citing the example of famous poet Mehjoor, DC said that Kashmiri language is a rich language with dynamic cultural ethos as it gave birth to the famous Saints, Sufis, poets among other eminent personalities. He deliberated upon the governing body of AMK to explore possibilities for establishing a multipurpose hall where diverse activities are organized.

Meanwhile, a brief training session was conducted during which the officers were acquainted with how they can understand the applications that may be submitted in their officers by the applicants.

Later, a book titled ‘Kashir Rasmul Khatich Zaan’ authored by Zahoor Higami was released at the event.

