COVID-19: Active coronavirus cases surge to 1,50,055

New Delhi: India’s totaltally of COVID-19 cases surpassed1.10 crore with 14,199 new infections being reported in a day,whileactive cases registered an increase for the fifth consecutive day, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday

The total coronavirus cases have increased to1,10,05,850, while thedeath toll increased to1,56,385 with 83 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Thenumber of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,06,99,410 which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of97.22 per cent and thecasefatality rate stands at 1.42per cent.

Active coronavirus infections in the country increased to1,50,055 which comprises 1.36 per cent of the total caseload,the data stated

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,30 lakhonAugust 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and50 lakh onSeptember 16. It went past60 lakh on September 28,70 lakh onOctober 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29,90 lakh on November 20 andsurpassed theone-crore mark on December 19

According to the ICMR, 21,15,51,746 samples have been tested up to February 21with6,20,216 samples being tested on Sunday

The83 new fatalities include 35 from Maharashtra, 15 from Kerala and 6 from Punjab, 5 from Chhattisgarh and 4 from Madhya Pradesh

A total of1,56,385 deathshave been reported so far in the country including 51,788 from Maharashtra followed by 12,460 from Tamil Nadu,12,294 from Karnataka, 10,900 from Delhi, 10,249 from West Bengal, 8,715 from Uttar Pradesh and 7,167 fromAndhra Pradesh

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities

“Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,” the ministry said on itswebsite, adding that state-wisedistribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation. —PTI

