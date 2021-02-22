Transporters in Jammu, Kashmir demand fare hike, call for indefinite strike from Wednesday

Srinagar: Demanding a hike in fares and rollback of tax for lockdown months, All J&K Transport Welfare Association (AJTWA) has announced an indefinite strike from February 24.

Kashmir Transporters Welfare Association general secretary Sheikh Mohammad Yousuf told Kashmir Reader that passenger fare was revised in April 2018 when the diesel per litre was sold at Rs 65. But now the same litre of the fuel costs them Rs 82 resulting in losses to them, he said.

Sheikh said that they have decided in a meeting to go for an indefinite strike from Wednesday till their demands are not fulfilled by the government.

“We have already observed a one day strike on 6 January 2021 and at that time the government assured us that all our demands will be fulfilled within one week. But unfortunately till now, nothing has happened,” he added.

According to him, they have submitted the cost of operation in the office of

Transport Commissioner for revision in passenger fare because the rates of petroleum products are increasing.

“We are not interested to go for an indefinite strike but the government has forced us to do so. Due to the indefinite strike, inconvenience caused to the general public and student community is the responsibility of the government,” he added.

Transporters have faced massive losses first after the abrogation of Article 370 and then Covid 19 lockdown.

“We approached the government from time to time to see the suffering of the drivers whose families are dependent upon this driving profession,” Sheikh added.

According to Sheikh, the strike would be observed in both Kashmir as well as Jammu. The decision, according to him, was taken in a joint meeting of Jammu and Kashmir transporters.

