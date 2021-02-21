Weather to turn wet from today, till Wednesday

Fresh western disturbance coming, says MeT; traffic from Srinagar towards Jammu today

Srinagar: The dry weather prevailing in Kashmir valley since the beginning of this month is likely to end on Sunday, as the meteorological (MeT) department has predicted a wet spell across Jammu and Kashmir for a period of four days, till Wednesday next week.

The meteorological department also predicted rainfall over the plains of Jammu and Kashmir while the higher reaches are expected to receive light snowfall from Sunday for up to four days.

“A fresh western disturbance is likely to impact J&K by Sunday evening, and eventually we’re expecting the weather to turn cloudy by the same evening, which will be later followed by rainfall and light snowfall over the next three days. The rainfall will be received in plains of Kashmir and Jammu while light snowfall will be received in a few higher reaches of J&K, mostly in the Kashmir valley,” Dr Mukhtar Ahmad, Deputy Director of the Meteorological Department in J&K, told Kashmir Reader.

Due to the wet weather, he said, minimum temperatures across Kashmir valley will witness a considerable increase while temperatures are likely to dip slightly. Pertinently, the maximum temperatures have been staying many notches up from normal in the past couple of days in Kashmir, giving people quite warm days as relief after an intensely cold January.

The weather is expected to improve by Wednesday evening and stay that way for the next three days, when there is again possibility of precipitation across Kashmir valley towards the end of February. “The weather will improve on Wednesday. Around 27th of February there’s again the possibility of precipitation which may result in snowfall in plains as well as higher reaches. But, as of now, it is an initial information and the complete observation of its impact and intensity will take a few days,” Dr Mukhtar said.

On Saturday, minimum temperatures remained above sub-zero level across Kashmir valley with Srinagar recording a low of 3.6 degree Celsius, considerably up from minus 0.2 degree Celsius on the previous night. The maximum temperature in the city was recorded at 14.6 degree Celsius, down from 17.6 degree Celsius on the previous day.

Qazigund witnessed 13.4 degree Celsius maximum day temperature, nearly four notches above the normal. The night temperatures reached a low of 1.0 degree Celsius, up from minus 1.5 degree Celsius on the earlier night. Its neighbouring Kokernag recorded 12.5 degree Celsius maximum temperature, nearly five notches above the normal, with minimum temperature standing at 1.8 degree Celsius, against 0.5 degree Celsius a night before.

The famous ski-resort Gulmarg experienced 8.6 degree Celsius maximum day temperature. The mercury during the night settled at a low of 0.0 degree Celsius, against minus 3.0 degree Celsius on the previous night.

Pahalgam recorded 9.8 degree Celsius maximum temperature, three notches above the normal. The minimum temperature stood at a low of 1.2 degree, against minus 4.5 degree Celsius on the earlier night.

Kupwara in north Kashmir remained the warmest place in Kashmir with 17.7 degree Celsius maximum temperature, while the minimum temperature stood at 1.6 degree Celsius, higher than the previous night’s minus 2.3 degree Celsius.

Traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway will ply from Srinagar towards Jammu on Sunday. The traffic department said that subject to fair weather and road conditions, only one-way traffic will be allowed from Srinagar towards Jammu, adding that the Traffic Control Unit (TCU) Srinagar shall communicate with Traffic Control Unit (TCU) Ramban before releasing the traffic.

Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) shall be allowed from Zig (Qazigund) from 8 AM in the morning till 12 PM in the afternoon towards Jammu, and no vehicle shall be allowed before and after this time-slot.

Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) shall be allowed from Zig (Qazigund) after the tail of upgoing HMVs crosses Jawahar Tunnel. “Oil tankers, livestock and fresh perishables carriers shall be allowed in the opposite direction, subject to the situation on the national highway,” the department said

