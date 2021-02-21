Rs 50K realized from erring shopkeepers at Kupwara

KUPWARA: On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner, Kupwara, the departments of Legal Metrology and Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) today conducted a joint inspection of various filling stations, grocery stores and electronic goods shops in the district.

During the inspection, Legal Metrology Unit Kupwara recovered a fine of Rs. 50,000 from an edible oil manufacturer for smudging maximum retail price, month and year of manufacturing on the edible oil packages, besides changing the way of stamping on them.

On inspection of filling stations, several parameters related to transparency were cross checked and they were directed to follow the provisions of law in letter and spirit.

During the inspection of electronic goods shops, the team informed that counterfeits of SONY LED, SAMSUNG LED and LG LED were seized by Legal Metrology Department for violation of Section 11, 18 and Section 36 of the Legal Metrology Act, 2009 read with the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011.

Besides, other LEDs that did not adhere to the labeling norms were also seized by Legal Metrology Unit Kupwara and seizure memo was issued against the sellers for further action as per law.

On the occasion the consumers were advised to remain careful while buying packaged goods as there are counterfeits of well known brands in markets aimed at deceiving gullible consumers. Consumers were also advised to always insist on a valid bill while buying goods from markets The Assistant Director FCS&CA and Assistant Controller Legal Metrology said that efforts are on to protect consumers from being deceived in market places. They said that joint surprise inspection of markets shall be the regular task of both the departments and all areas of the district shall be covered for the welfare of consumers of the district.

