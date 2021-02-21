DC Shopian convenes an introductory meeting

SHOPIAN: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shopian, Sachin Kumar Vaish, today convened an introductory meeting with all district and sectoral officers at District Administrative Complex, here.
On the occasion, the DC enjoined upon all officers to work with utmost dedication and commitment and ensure speedy execution of works for holistic development of the district. He further called for laying focus on punctuality in offices, improvement of the work culture and working with passion for welfare of people.
He called for maintaining close coordination among departments and following the single line administration for planned execution of works and development in the district.
DC directed Executive Officer, Municipality Shopian to ensure cleanliness in and around the administrative complex and also lifting of garbage on daily basis.